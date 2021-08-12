GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This is an increase from GCM Grosvenor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

NASDAQ GCMG opened at $10.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 0.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.31. GCM Grosvenor has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $15.36.

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. As a group, analysts expect that GCM Grosvenor will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

GCMG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GCM Grosvenor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of GCM Grosvenor in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded GCM Grosvenor from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

About GCM Grosvenor

GCM Grosvenor, Inc provides global alternative asset management solutions. The firm invests on behalf of clients who seek allocations to alternative investments, such as private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and absolute return strategies. It specializes in developing customized portfolios for clients who want an active role in the development of their alternatives programs and also offers multi-client portfolios for investors who desire a turn-key solution for accessing alternative investments.

