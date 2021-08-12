GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GCP Applied Technologies Inc. offer specialty construction chemicals and building materials as well as packaging technologies. GCP Applied Technologies Inc. is headquatered Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Get GCP Applied Technologies alerts:

GCP traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $24.08. 167,144 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,597. GCP Applied Technologies has a one year low of $19.79 and a one year high of $27.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $253.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.80 million. GCP Applied Technologies had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that GCP Applied Technologies will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 235,973 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,580,000 after buying an additional 23,893 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 178,088 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,212,000 after buying an additional 53,557 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,253,000. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GCP Applied Technologies Company Profile

GCP Applied Technologies Inc engages in the provision of construction products and technologies that include admixtures and additives. It operates through Specialty Construction Chemicals, and Specialty Building Materials segments. The Specialty Construction Chemicals segment manufactures and markets concrete admixtures and cement additives, and supplies in-transit monitoring systems for concrete producers.

Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GCP Applied Technologies (GCP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GCP Applied Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCP Applied Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.