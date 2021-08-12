GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) Given Buy Rating at Desjardins

Desjardins reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for GDI Integrated Facility Services’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC lifted their price objective on GDI Integrated Facility Services to C$56.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cormark lifted their price objective on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$58.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$55.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$61.57.

TSE:GDI traded down C$0.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$56.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,413. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$54.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.46, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.35. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a twelve month low of C$34.85 and a twelve month high of C$60.00. The company has a market cap of C$1.29 billion and a PE ratio of 23.19.

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.46 by C$0.13. The business had revenue of C$372.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$384.28 million. On average, equities analysts predict that GDI Integrated Facility Services will post 2.0965193 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Company Profile

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as cleaning floors, dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, cleaning exterior and interior parking facilities, and removal of garbage, as well as other services, including stripping and waxing floors, carpet cleaning, heavy dust cleaning, and window cleaning.

