GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported C$0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C$0.13, reports. The business had revenue of C$372.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$384.28 million.

GDI stock opened at C$57.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.46. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a one year low of C$34.85 and a one year high of C$60.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$54.61.

GDI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cormark increased their price objective on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$58.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Desjardins raised their target price on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$55.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. National Bankshares raised their target price on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC increased their price target on GDI Integrated Facility Services to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. GDI Integrated Facility Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$61.57.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as cleaning floors, dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, cleaning exterior and interior parking facilities, and removal of garbage, as well as other services, including stripping and waxing floors, carpet cleaning, heavy dust cleaning, and window cleaning.

