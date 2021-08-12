General Motors (NYSE:GM) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $58.00 price objective on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “General Motors' hot-selling brands in America like Chevrolet Silverado and Equinox along with upcoming electric vehicle (EV) launches including GMC Hummer EV and Cadillac Lyriq EV are likely to boost the firm’s prospects. A strong balance sheet with high liquidity bodes well. General Motors’ Ultium Drive system and collaborations with Honda and EVgo are likely to scale up its e-mobility prowess. While plans to spend $35 billion through 2025 to launch gen-next EVs and self-driving vehicles bode well for long-term prospects, they will strain near-term margins. The U.S. auto giant expects challenges in the second half of 2021, due to semiconductor-driven plant downtime. It anticipates 2H’21 commodity costs to be $1.5-$2 billion higher than the first half of the year. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance.”

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on GM. Wedbush started coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $68.41.

Shares of NYSE GM traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $54.75. 461,784 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,010,367. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.19. The stock has a market cap of $79.48 billion, a PE ratio of 6.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. General Motors has a twelve month low of $27.15 and a twelve month high of $64.30.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. General Motors had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.50) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other General Motors news, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $384,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,113 shares in the company, valued at $7,816,453.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 16,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.95, for a total transaction of $1,086,446.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,768 shares in the company, valued at $5,293,013.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 215,975 shares of company stock worth $13,595,817. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GM. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 388.9% in the first quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 440 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 2,305.3% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 457 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 1,510.3% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 467 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 484.7% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 497 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

