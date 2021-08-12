Genmab A/S’s (GMAB) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet raised Genmab A/S from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Genmab A/S from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genmab A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.57.

Shares of Genmab A/S stock traded up $1.68 on Thursday, hitting $46.56. The stock had a trading volume of 20,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,808. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.45. Genmab A/S has a one year low of $30.10 and a one year high of $47.64. The firm has a market cap of $30.58 billion, a PE ratio of 35.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.89.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Genmab A/S in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Genmab A/S by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Genmab A/S by 164.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Genmab A/S by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Genmab A/S in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors own 5.36% of the company’s stock.

About Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumumab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Arzerra for treating CLL.

