Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its stake in shares of Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.08% of Genprex worth $160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GNPX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Genprex by 310.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 400,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 303,236 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Genprex by 168.7% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 15,832 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Genprex by 23.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 546,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 103,482 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Genprex in the first quarter worth $134,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Genprex by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,999,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,621,000 after purchasing an additional 34,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GNPX opened at $2.89 on Thursday. Genprex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.80 and a twelve month high of $7.72. The company has a market capitalization of $136.88 million, a PE ratio of -4.74 and a beta of -0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.29.

Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02).

Genprex, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing therapies for patients with cancer and diabetes. Its technologies are designed to administer disease-fighting genes to provide new therapies for patient populations with cancer and diabetes who currently have limited treatment options.

