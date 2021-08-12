GeoDB Price Reaches $0.17 on Major Exchanges (GEO)

GeoDB (CURRENCY:GEO) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. Over the last seven days, GeoDB has traded up 13.3% against the U.S. dollar. One GeoDB coin can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000383 BTC on popular exchanges. GeoDB has a total market capitalization of $4.58 million and $83,620.00 worth of GeoDB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002262 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.50 or 0.00055419 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002931 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00015031 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002264 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $384.93 or 0.00870603 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.64 or 0.00110001 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001930 BTC.

About GeoDB

GeoDB (GEO) is a coin. It launched on August 18th, 2013. GeoDB’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,036,854 coins. GeoDB’s official website is www.geodb.com . GeoDB’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for GeoDB is medium.com/@GeoDataBlock

According to CryptoCompare, “GeoCoins are simple, geocaching-themed, virtual “coins.” They are designed to be easy to create, easy to collect and easy to share with your friends! At their most simple, GeoCoins will allow you to send and receive virtual GeoCoins encoded with short personal messages.On the technical side of things, cryptographic proof-of-work provides a real-time peer to peer network of transaction verification, a “public ledger” of synchronized numbers, and unique possibilities for math-based puzzles. Website announcement: “Our POW blockchain is now considered developer abandoned. Please remove it from all mining pools. We have reached out to the Yobit exchange to request they delist the original blockchain, but no response was ever provided. Please remove the YoBit market listing from all price discovery calculations.GeoCoin is now an ERC20 Token on the Ubiq Network. We migrated a snapshot of all balances in January 2018, captured at block # 1568125. The ERC20 token is currently trading at Bittrex and Cryptopia exchanges.” “

GeoDB Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoDB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GeoDB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GeoDB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

