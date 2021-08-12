Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gerdau from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Get Gerdau alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Gerdau by 103.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Gerdau by 61.6% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Gerdau in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gerdau in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Gerdau in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 2.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GGB traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.02. 365,430 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,623,150. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.77, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Gerdau has a one year low of $3.25 and a one year high of $7.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.1048 dividend. This is a positive change from Gerdau’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.96%. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.85%.

Gerdau Company Profile

Gerdau SA provides steel products and services. It operates through four segments: Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business. The company offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; finished industrial products, including commercial rolled-steel bars, and light profiles and wires; agricultural products that include stakes and smooth wire products; and drawn products comprises barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Gerdau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gerdau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.