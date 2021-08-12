Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gerdau from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Gerdau by 103.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Gerdau by 61.6% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Gerdau in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gerdau in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Gerdau in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 2.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.1048 dividend. This is a positive change from Gerdau’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.96%. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.85%.
Gerdau Company Profile
Gerdau SA provides steel products and services. It operates through four segments: Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business. The company offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; finished industrial products, including commercial rolled-steel bars, and light profiles and wires; agricultural products that include stakes and smooth wire products; and drawn products comprises barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps.
