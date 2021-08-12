Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.50.

GBNXF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CIBC upped their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Gibson Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Scotiabank downgraded Gibson Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Gibson Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Gibson Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Get Gibson Energy alerts:

Shares of Gibson Energy stock opened at $18.10 on Thursday. Gibson Energy has a 12 month low of $13.64 and a 12 month high of $21.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.93 and a beta of 1.53.

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. Gibson Energy had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 1.60%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

Gibson Energy, Inc is an oil infrastructure company, which engages in the movement, storage, blending, processing, marketing, and distribution of crude oil, condensate, natural gas liquids, water, oilfield waste, and refined products. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure and Marketing.

Featured Story: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Gibson Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibson Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.