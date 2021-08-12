Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Givaudan SA operates as the manufacturer and supplier of fragrance and flavor products offering its products to global, regional and local food, beverage, consumer goods and fragrance companies. Its Flavour division has four business units: Beverages, Dairy, Savoury and Sweet Goods and its product range includes TasteEssential, TasteSolutions, ByNature and PureDelivery. The Fragrance Division has three business units: Fine Fragrances, Consumer Products and Fragrance Ingredients. Givaudan fragrances can be experienced in the top brands of shampoos, soaps, deodorants, body lotions, candles, air fresheners, laundry detergents and fabric softeners. Givaudan SA is headquartered in Vernier, Switzerland. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $96.89 price objective on shares of Givaudan and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $95.03 price objective on shares of Givaudan and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Cheuvreux cut shares of Givaudan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.95.

Shares of Givaudan stock traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $99.01. 15,145 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,547. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.40. The company has a market cap of $45.71 billion, a PE ratio of 55.01 and a beta of 0.48. Givaudan has a one year low of $73.05 and a one year high of $101.08.

Givaudan Company Profile

Givaudan SA is engaged in the manufacture and distribution of fragrance and flavour products. It operates through the Fragrances and Flavours segments. The Fragrances segment produces and sells fragrances into business units: Fine Fragrances, Consumer Products and, Fragrance and Active Cosmetic Ingredients.

