Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) Price Target Raised to $26.00

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Aegis from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Aegis’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.18% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Gladstone Commercial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.67.

NASDAQ:GOOD traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.38. 594 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,764. The company has a current ratio of 8.57, a quick ratio of 8.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. Gladstone Commercial has a 1 year low of $15.78 and a 1 year high of $23.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $814.50 million, a P/E ratio of 1,124.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.68.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 6.09%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gladstone Commercial will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Gladstone Commercial by 10.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 11,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its position in Gladstone Commercial by 3.9% in the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 156,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 5,936 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Gladstone Commercial by 15.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Gladstone Commercial by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 493,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,888,000 after acquiring an additional 5,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Gladstone Commercial by 1.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 78,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.94% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Commercial Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, managing and ownership of office and industrial properties. Its portfolio consists of single-tenant commercial and industrial real properties. The company was founded by David John Gladstone on February 14, 2003 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

