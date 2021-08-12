Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) Price Target Raised to $26.00

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Aegis from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Aegis’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.18% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Gladstone Commercial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.67.
NASDAQ:GOOD traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.38. 594 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,764. The company has a current ratio of 8.57, a quick ratio of 8.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. Gladstone Commercial has a 1 year low of $15.78 and a 1 year high of $23.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $814.50 million, a P/E ratio of 1,124.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.68.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Gladstone Commercial by 10.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 11,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its position in Gladstone Commercial by 3.9% in the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 156,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 5,936 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Gladstone Commercial by 15.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Gladstone Commercial by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 493,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,888,000 after acquiring an additional 5,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Gladstone Commercial by 1.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 78,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.94% of the company’s stock.
About Gladstone Commercial
Gladstone Commercial Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, managing and ownership of office and industrial properties. Its portfolio consists of single-tenant commercial and industrial real properties. The company was founded by David John Gladstone on February 14, 2003 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.
