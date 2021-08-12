GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GlycoMimetics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. The company focused on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address diseases in which carbohydrate biology plays a key role. It product pipeline includes GMI-170, GMI-1271, E-selectin and CXCR4 antagonist, GMI-1051 and GMI-1070 at different clinical phases. GlycoMimetics, Inc. is based in Gaithersburg, United States. “

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on GlycoMimetics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

NASDAQ GLYC traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.03. 6,852 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 745,085. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.29. GlycoMimetics has a twelve month low of $1.92 and a twelve month high of $4.40. The stock has a market cap of $104.62 million, a PE ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 2.11.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.03. As a group, research analysts predict that GlycoMimetics will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of GlycoMimetics in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in GlycoMimetics in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in GlycoMimetics by 113.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,071 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 8,014 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of GlycoMimetics in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of GlycoMimetics by 62.4% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 10,337 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.68% of the company’s stock.

GlycoMimetics Company Profile

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company's drug candidate include rivipansel, a pan-selectin antagonist for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis in sickle cell disease.

