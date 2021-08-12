GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $9.75 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.90% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “GoHealth, Inc. provides health insurance marketplace. It offer health insurance policies, including Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement, Medicare prescription drug plans, Medicare special needs plans; individual and family, dental, vision and other related plans, through its platform. GoHealth, Inc. is based in Chicago, Illinois. “

Get GoHealth alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently commented on GOCO. Evercore ISI downgraded GoHealth to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on GoHealth from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Truist reduced their price objective on GoHealth from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on GoHealth from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on GoHealth from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.79.

Shares of GOCO traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.20. 1,742,685 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,440,169. GoHealth has a twelve month low of $8.03 and a twelve month high of $19.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion and a P/E ratio of -24.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.26.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $204.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.41 million. GoHealth had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a positive return on equity of 13.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that GoHealth will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

In other GoHealth news, COO Shane E. Cruz sold 62,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total value of $702,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 155,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,746,055.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 33.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in GoHealth in the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of GoHealth in the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of GoHealth in the 1st quarter worth approximately $478,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoHealth during the second quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in GoHealth by 9.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. 28.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GoHealth Company Profile

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.

Read More: How to invest using market indexes

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GoHealth (GOCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GoHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.