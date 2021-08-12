Gold Poker Price Tops $0.0018 (GPKR)

Gold Poker (CURRENCY:GPKR) traded down 23.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 12th. Gold Poker has a market cap of $9,338.18 and approximately $246.00 worth of Gold Poker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gold Poker coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Gold Poker has traded 22.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002253 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.54 or 0.00046260 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62.47 or 0.00140691 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.03 or 0.00155474 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003281 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44,169.76 or 0.99477400 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $382.94 or 0.00862440 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Gold Poker

Gold Poker’s total supply is 6,061,849 coins and its circulating supply is 5,260,826 coins. Gold Poker’s official website is gold-poker.com . Gold Poker’s official Twitter account is @GoldPokercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gold Poker is a decentralized open-source cryptocurrency focused on instant private transactions with near-zero transaction fees. The online poker industry is relatively young, and Gold Poker team’s focal point is to overwhelmingly witness an uptick in interactivity between cryptocurrency and the online poker industry. “

Buying and Selling Gold Poker

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gold Poker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gold Poker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gold Poker using one of the exchanges listed above.

