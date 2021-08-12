Gold Springs Resource Corp. (TSE:GRC) Director Buys C$13,387.50 in Stock

Gold Springs Resource Corp. (TSE:GRC) Director Antonio Canton purchased 76,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.18 per share, with a total value of C$13,387.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 32,015,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,602,796.50.

Antonio Canton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 19th, Antonio Canton purchased 232,500 shares of Gold Springs Resource stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.18 per share, with a total value of C$40,687.50.

On Thursday, July 15th, Antonio Canton purchased 152,500 shares of Gold Springs Resource stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.18 per share, with a total value of C$26,687.50.

On Tuesday, July 13th, Antonio Canton purchased 260,500 shares of Gold Springs Resource stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$45,587.50.

On Wednesday, July 7th, Antonio Canton purchased 325,500 shares of Gold Springs Resource stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$53,479.65.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Antonio Canton purchased 225,000 shares of Gold Springs Resource stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,250.00.

On Tuesday, June 15th, Antonio Canton acquired 2,000 shares of Gold Springs Resource stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.12 per share, for a total transaction of C$240.00.

On Friday, June 11th, Antonio Canton acquired 52,000 shares of Gold Springs Resource stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.12 per share, for a total transaction of C$5,980.00.

TSE GRC traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$0.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,231. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$46.15 million and a PE ratio of -25.71. Gold Springs Resource Corp. has a 52 week low of C$0.08 and a 52 week high of C$0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.91.

Separately, Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$0.30 price objective on shares of Gold Springs Resource in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Gold Springs Resource Company Profile

Gold Springs Resource Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Gold Springs gold-silver project covering approximately 7,544 hectares located in eastern Lincoln County, Nevada, and western Iron County, Utah.

