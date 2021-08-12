Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ:GNOG) Rating Lowered to Hold at Benchmark

Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ:GNOG) was downgraded by Benchmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Separately, B. Riley lowered Golden Nugget Online Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Golden Nugget Online Gaming stock traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.89. 341,118 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,950,358. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.65. Golden Nugget Online Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $27.18.

Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ:GNOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $26.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Golden Nugget Online Gaming will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNOG. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Golden Nugget Online Gaming during the 2nd quarter worth $235,000. Glaxis Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Golden Nugget Online Gaming in the 2nd quarter valued at $870,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 249.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 175,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 125,583 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 230.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,213,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,249,000 after buying an additional 1,543,610 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.92% of the company’s stock.

About Golden Nugget Online Gaming

Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc operates as an online gaming and digital sports entertainment company. It offers patrons to play their favorite casino games and bet on live-action sports events in New Jersey and Michigan. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

