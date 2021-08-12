Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) Declares $0.05 Dividend

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 5th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, September 15th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.

Goldman Sachs BDC has a payout ratio of 99.4% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Goldman Sachs BDC to earn $1.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 97.8%.

Shares of NYSE GSBD opened at $19.40 on Thursday. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 52-week low of $14.89 and a 52-week high of $20.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.09. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 85.41% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The firm had revenue of $83.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.61 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs BDC will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc invests in middle market companies located in the US. The fund targets companies operating in the fields software, health technology information technology, commercial services and textiles with an investment size of $25 to $75 million and an EBITDA of $5 to $75 million. It provides financing in the form of senior secured debt, unitranche debt, junior secured, mezzanine debt and equity for acquisitions, refinancing, growth, LBOs, dividend recapitalization and restructuring transactions.

