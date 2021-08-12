Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) by 19.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 227,141 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,673 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Republic First Bancorp were worth $856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Republic First Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Republic First Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Republic First Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Republic First Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic First Bancorp alerts:

Shares of Republic First Bancorp stock opened at $3.68 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $216.65 million, a PE ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 1.39. Republic First Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.95 and a 12-month high of $4.61.

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Republic First Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 9.43%. Analysts expect that Republic First Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Republic First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

About Republic First Bancorp

Republic First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses. It accepts consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.