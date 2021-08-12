Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Invests $933,000 in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GHAC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GHAC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 96,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $3,411,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $814,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors own 15.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition alerts:

Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition stock opened at $9.70 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.73. Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.64 and a fifty-two week high of $10.51.

Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the gaming and hospitality sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Recommended Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GHAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GHAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.