Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 30,060 Shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU) by 39.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,060 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CCU. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 1,256.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the first quarter valued at about $135,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the first quarter valued at about $189,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the first quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 128.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 27,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 15,470 shares in the last quarter. 16.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CCU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.60 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of NYSE:CCU opened at $21.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.95. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. has a 1 year low of $10.72 and a 1 year high of $21.82.

About Compañía Cervecerías Unidas

CompaÃ±Ã­a CervecerÃ­as Unidas SA operates as a beverage company principally in Chile, Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay, Colombia, and Bolivia. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

