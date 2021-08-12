Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 4,334 Shares of Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its position in Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX) by 43.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,334 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.06% of Omega Flex worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Omega Flex by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 545,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,085,000 after acquiring an additional 107,509 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Omega Flex by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 99,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,767,000 after purchasing an additional 29,430 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Omega Flex by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 199,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,547,000 after purchasing an additional 11,312 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Omega Flex by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,553,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Omega Flex by 744.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 8,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OFLX opened at $158.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.49 and a beta of 0.36. Omega Flex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.55 and a 12 month high of $193.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $151.22.

Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Omega Flex had a return on equity of 53.12% and a net margin of 20.11%. The business had revenue of $31.97 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. This is an increase from Omega Flex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

About Omega Flex

Omega Flex, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of flexible metal hose and accessories. The company offers products to numerous industries, such as steel production, fuel-handling, semi-conductor, medical, pharmaceutical, petrochemical, residential and commercial construction, and power generation.

