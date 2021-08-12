GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Buys New Shares in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Coupang in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,655,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coupang during the 1st quarter worth about $63,769,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Coupang during the 1st quarter worth about $31,710,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Coupang in the 1st quarter worth about $1,201,000. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Coupang in the 1st quarter worth about $494,000. 69.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coupang alerts:

CPNG traded down $2.68 on Thursday, reaching $34.52. The company had a trading volume of 312,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,342,092. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Coupang, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.65 and a 52-week high of $69.00.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

CPNG has been the subject of several analyst reports. CLSA assumed coverage on shares of Coupang in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coupang from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Coupang from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, reduced their target price on shares of Coupang from $50.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coupang has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.88.

Coupang Company Profile

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

See Also: How a Put Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Coupang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.