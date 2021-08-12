GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Has $150,000 Position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 15.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 421 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KRE. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,521,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $565,314,000 after buying an additional 736,061 shares in the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 63.4% in the first quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 3,769,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $250,044,000 after buying an additional 1,461,948 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 932.0% in the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,063,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $136,925,000 after buying an additional 1,863,993 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 12,767.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,765,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $117,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the first quarter worth $107,599,000.

Shares of KRE stock traded down $0.75 during trading on Thursday, reaching $66.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 296,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,147,652. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.23. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a one year low of $33.48 and a one year high of $72.90.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

