GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) by 904.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,768 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF were worth $100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 948.4% during the 2nd quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 263,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,855,000 after acquiring an additional 238,480 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Partners Inc purchased a new position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,364,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 897.2% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 151,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,985,000 after acquiring an additional 135,886 shares during the period. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 134.3% in the 1st quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 67,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,750,000 after buying an additional 38,786 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 933.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 44,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after buying an additional 39,841 shares during the period.

Shares of ONEQ stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $57.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,099. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a 12-month low of $40.81 and a 12-month high of $57.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a $0.071 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th.

About Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

