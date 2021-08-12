GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Invests $44,000 in Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CQP. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,456 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 7,094 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 14,578 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $283,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,035 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. 44.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cheniere Energy Partners alerts:

Cheniere Energy Partners stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $41.33. 1,639 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,476. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.27, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.75. The firm has a market cap of $20.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.09. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. has a 12-month low of $31.51 and a 12-month high of $45.75.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners had a return on equity of 209.54% and a net margin of 15.87%. Cheniere Energy Partners’s revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.44%. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.47%.

CQP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cheniere Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Cheniere Energy Partners from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays downgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $43.71 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cheniere Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Cheniere Energy Partners from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile

Cheniere Energy Partners LP engages in the operations of liquefied natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction facilities situated adjacent to the regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass Liquefied natural gas terminal. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CQP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.