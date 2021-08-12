GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Purchases New Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DEO. FMR LLC raised its position in Diageo by 586.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,578,000 after acquiring an additional 264,083 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Diageo during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,642,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Diageo by 79.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Diageo by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 702,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,624,000 after acquiring an additional 54,285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Argus upgraded Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.12.

Shares of DEO traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $199.25. 1,144 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,471. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.60. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $127.12 and a 12-month high of $202.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $193.98.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $2.4803 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Diageo’s payout ratio is presently 46.64%.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

