Graham (NYSE:GHM) Issues Earnings Results

Graham (NYSE:GHM) posted its earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.23), RTT News reports. Graham had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 2.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share.
Shares of NYSE:GHM traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $12.99. 114,480 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,162. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.90 million, a P/E ratio of 54.21 and a beta of 0.84. Graham has a 1-year low of $12.00 and a 1-year high of $17.44.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Graham’s dividend payout ratio is currently 183.33%.
About Graham
Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies vacuum and heat transfer equipment for the chemical, defense, petrochemical, petroleum refining, power generation/alternative energy, and other industries. It offers heat transfer equipment, including surface condensers, heliflows, water heaters, and various types of heat exchangers, as well as custom-engineered ejectors; vacuum equipment, such as steam jet ejector vacuum systems and liquid ring vacuum pumps; and turbomachinery products for the aerospace, cryogenic, defense, and energy markets.
