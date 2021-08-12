Graham (NYSE:GHM) Issues Earnings Results

Graham (NYSE:GHM) posted its earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.23), RTT News reports. Graham had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 2.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:GHM traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $12.99. 114,480 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,162. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.90 million, a P/E ratio of 54.21 and a beta of 0.84. Graham has a 1-year low of $12.00 and a 1-year high of $17.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Graham’s dividend payout ratio is currently 183.33%.

Separately, Colliers Securities set a $13.35 price target on Graham in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

About Graham

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies vacuum and heat transfer equipment for the chemical, defense, petrochemical, petroleum refining, power generation/alternative energy, and other industries. It offers heat transfer equipment, including surface condensers, heliflows, water heaters, and various types of heat exchangers, as well as custom-engineered ejectors; vacuum equipment, such as steam jet ejector vacuum systems and liquid ring vacuum pumps; and turbomachinery products for the aerospace, cryogenic, defense, and energy markets.

