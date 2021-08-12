Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $118.00.

LOPE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 22.3% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 69.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Bank grew its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 1.0% during the second quarter. Bell Bank now owns 15,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LOPE opened at $88.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.62. Grand Canyon Education has a 1 year low of $75.64 and a 1 year high of $115.96.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 30.44%. Analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

