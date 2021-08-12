Greencore Group (OTCMKTS:GNCGY) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Greencore Group (OTCMKTS:GNCGY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.04% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Greencore Group plc is a manufacturer of convenience foods. Its operating segment consists of Convenience Foods, and Ingredients and Property. Convenience Foods segment is engaged in production and sale of convenience foods. Ingredients and Property segment is engaged in distribution of edible oils and molasses, and the management of the Company’s surplus property assets. The company operates primarily in the UK and US. Greencore Group plc is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. “

GNCGY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Greencore Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Greencore Group in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded Greencore Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Greencore Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.00.

Shares of Greencore Group stock remained flat at $$7.14 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 819. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.24. Greencore Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.71 and a fifty-two week high of $9.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $939.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.60 and a beta of 1.38.

Greencore Group Plc engages in the manufacture and supply of convenience foods. The company also involves in the Irish Ingredient trading businesses. Its products include sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, frozen Yorkshire puddings, cakes, and desserts.

