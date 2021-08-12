Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Greenland Technologies had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 10.58%. Greenland Technologies updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Greenland Technologies stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.98. The stock had a trading volume of 232 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,087. The company has a market capitalization of $79.37 million, a PE ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.80. Greenland Technologies has a one year low of $1.77 and a one year high of $26.42.

Get Greenland Technologies alerts:

Separately, Aegis started coverage on Greenland Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

In other Greenland Technologies news, Director Peter Wang sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $2,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Jing Jin sold 135,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Greenland Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Greenland Technologies Holding Co. (NASDAQ:GTEC) by 77.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.12% of Greenland Technologies worth $150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Greenland Technologies

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures transmission and drivetrain systems for material handling machineries and electric vehicles, and electric industrial vehicles in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers transmission products for forklift trucks that are used in manufacturing and logistic applications, such as factories, workshops, warehouses, fulfillment centers, shipyards, and seaports.

See Also: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Greenland Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenland Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.