Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) Stock Position Increased by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) by 19.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Greif were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Greif by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Greif in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Greif in the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Greif in the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Greif in the 1st quarter valued at about $244,000. 45.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GEF. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Greif from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Greif from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Greif from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Greif from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.17.

Shares of NYSE:GEF opened at $63.24 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Greif, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.95 and a 1 year high of $66.03.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Greif had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Greif, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Greif’s payout ratio is 54.66%.

About Greif

Greif, Inc engages in the production of industrial packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging and Services, Paper Packaging and Services, Flexible Products and Services, and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging and Services segment involves the production and sale of rigid industrial packaging products, such as steel, fibre and plastic drums, rigid intermediate bulk containers, closure systems for industrial packaging products, transit protection products, water bottles and reconditioned containers, and services, such as container life cycle services, blending, filling and other packaging services, logistics and warehousing.

