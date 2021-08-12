Grin Price Reaches $0.33 on Major Exchanges (GRIN)

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. Grin has a market capitalization of $26.93 million and approximately $4.03 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Grin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000754 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Grin has traded up 12.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Grin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,130.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,020.08 or 0.06843551 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $600.82 or 0.01361477 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.68 or 0.00370892 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58.90 or 0.00133461 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $254.63 or 0.00576987 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.50 or 0.00345575 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00006647 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $132.12 or 0.00299392 BTC.

About Grin

Grin (GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 80,881,080 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Grin is grin-tech.org . Grin’s official message board is www.grin-forum.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Grin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.