Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $775.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $774.31 million. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 3.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS.

Shares of Grocery Outlet stock traded down $3.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.67. The company had a trading volume of 4,556,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 938,042. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.97. Grocery Outlet has a 12-month low of $26.89 and a 12-month high of $48.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of -0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GO. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.33.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.82, for a total value of $69,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $518,226.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $856,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,500,339.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 106,000 shares of company stock worth $3,673,590. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

