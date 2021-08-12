Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Issues Earnings Results

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $775.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $774.31 million. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 3.61%. Grocery Outlet’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:GO traded down $3.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.67. The company had a trading volume of 4,556,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 938,042. Grocery Outlet has a 12 month low of $26.89 and a 12 month high of $48.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of -0.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.97.

GO has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.33.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.11, for a total transaction of $68,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,883 shares in the company, valued at $507,659.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total value of $896,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 106,000 shares of company stock worth $3,673,590 over the last 90 days. 11.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

