Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Given New $33.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) had its target price trimmed by Wedbush from $54.00 to $33.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the coupon company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on GRPN. Barclays started coverage on Groupon in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a sell rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets increased their price target on Groupon from $42.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Groupon from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GRPN traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.41. The stock had a trading volume of 83,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009,577. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.90. Groupon has a twelve month low of $18.54 and a twelve month high of $64.69. The stock has a market cap of $750.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.85 and a beta of 2.76.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Groupon by 72.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,057 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 3,390 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Groupon by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 552,363 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $23,840,000 after buying an additional 28,263 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in Groupon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,330,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Groupon by 1,019.0% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,321 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after buying an additional 61,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its stake in Groupon by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 76,333 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after buying an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Groupon

Groupon, Inc operates as a global scaled two-sided marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates through the North America and International segments. The company was founded by Andrew D. Mason, Eric Paul Lefkofsky, and Bradley A. Keywell in 2008 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

