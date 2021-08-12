Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Given New $33.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) had its target price trimmed by Wedbush from $54.00 to $33.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the coupon company’s stock.
Several other research firms also recently issued reports on GRPN. Barclays started coverage on Groupon in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a sell rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets increased their price target on Groupon from $42.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Groupon from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.00.
Shares of NASDAQ GRPN traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.41. The stock had a trading volume of 83,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009,577. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.90. Groupon has a twelve month low of $18.54 and a twelve month high of $64.69. The stock has a market cap of $750.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.85 and a beta of 2.76.
About Groupon
Groupon, Inc operates as a global scaled two-sided marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates through the North America and International segments. The company was founded by Andrew D. Mason, Eric Paul Lefkofsky, and Bradley A. Keywell in 2008 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
