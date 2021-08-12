Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 9.13%. Haemonetics updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.600-$3.000 EPS.

Haemonetics stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $62.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,681. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.11, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.36. Haemonetics has a 1 year low of $49.26 and a 1 year high of $142.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.24.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

In other Haemonetics news, CEO Christopher Simon sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.87, for a total transaction of $71,844.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 11,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total value of $650,896.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,325 shares of company stock valued at $1,129,077. Company insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

HAE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on Haemonetics from $91.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Haemonetics from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Haemonetics from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Haemonetics from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, CJS Securities upgraded Haemonetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.25.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.