Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 9.13%. Haemonetics updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.600-$3.000 EPS.
Haemonetics stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $62.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,681. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.11, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.36. Haemonetics has a 1 year low of $49.26 and a 1 year high of $142.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.24.
In other Haemonetics news, CEO Christopher Simon sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.87, for a total transaction of $71,844.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 11,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total value of $650,896.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,325 shares of company stock valued at $1,129,077. Company insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.
Haemonetics Company Profile
Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.
