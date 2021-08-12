Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Acquires 741 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,806 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 12.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,889,711 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $709,866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271,163 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 5,089.2% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,191,257 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149,030 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the first quarter valued at about $57,942,000. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 16.5% during the first quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,668,499 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $309,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,737,000. 11.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GSK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Baader Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

In related news, major shareholder Plc Glaxosmithkline sold 32,005,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $392,064,435.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GSK traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,010,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,110,273. The company has a market cap of $111.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.94. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 52-week low of $33.26 and a 52-week high of $41.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.523 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.46%.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

