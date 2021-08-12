Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 273,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,289 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 3.5% of Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $11,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VWO. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 6,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 78,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,290,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 22,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VWO traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $51.49. The stock had a trading volume of 7,988,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,864,367. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.53 and a 52 week high of $56.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.10.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

