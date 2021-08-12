Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Grows Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,374 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,519,425 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,260,259,000 after buying an additional 406,634 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in FedEx by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,936,709 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,958,583,000 after purchasing an additional 219,370 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,627,388 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,027,167,000 after purchasing an additional 131,866 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in FedEx by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,790,442 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $792,598,000 after purchasing an additional 15,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in FedEx by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,379,162 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $675,837,000 after purchasing an additional 75,239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.49% of the company’s stock.

FDX stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $276.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,203,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,308,923. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.23. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $199.61 and a one year high of $319.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $292.04.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.99 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $22.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.54 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 6.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 21.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.51%.

In other news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 4,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.30, for a total transaction of $1,403,256.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,065,757.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,235 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.66, for a total value of $4,864,980.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,680 shares in the company, valued at $20,580,648.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,240 shares of company stock worth $9,608,596 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

FDX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of FedEx in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $344.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $364.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.04.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

