Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Increases Stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IBB. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 10,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc. boosted its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 10,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,901,000. 76.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IBB traded up $1.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $169.24. 2,459,546 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,342,090. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $162.97. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $126.00 and a 12-month high of $177.37.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

