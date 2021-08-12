Hardy Reed LLC Has $2.61 Million Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Hardy Reed LLC trimmed its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 2.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 449 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Hardy Reed LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Hardy Reed LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TIP. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,377,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,808,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751,808 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $166,137,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,511,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $315,219,000 after purchasing an additional 989,433 shares in the last quarter. GenTrust LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 217.4% during the 1st quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 480,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,608,000 after purchasing an additional 889,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 746,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $93,716,000 after purchasing an additional 277,844 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of TIP stock traded down $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $128.97. 2,900,037 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,206,994. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.39. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $123.51 and a one year high of $130.65.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.