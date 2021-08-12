Hardy Reed LLC Takes Position in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN)

Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,961 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Model N by 33.8% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,190,977 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,648,000 after buying an additional 1,057,946 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Model N by 31.6% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,785,037 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $98,117,000 after buying an additional 669,528 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Model N by 10.3% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,743,458 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $96,652,000 after buying an additional 255,829 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Model N by 8.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,542,482 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $89,569,000 after buying an additional 203,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Model N by 48.8% during the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,949,762 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,690,000 after buying an additional 639,749 shares in the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Model N news, SVP Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.70, for a total value of $180,717.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason Blessing sold 14,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total value of $502,988.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,015,604.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,756 shares of company stock worth $931,806 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MODN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum upgraded Model N from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Model N in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Model N in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Model N presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.20.

Shares of NYSE:MODN traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.97. The company had a trading volume of 166,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,876. Model N, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.98 and a 1-year high of $48.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.92 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.76.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. Model N had a negative return on equity of 4.79% and a negative net margin of 12.60%. The firm had revenue of $51.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.86 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Model N, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its solutions include two complementary suites of software applications: Revenue Management Enterprise and Revenue Management Intelligence. The Revenue Management Enterprise suite serves as the system of record for and automates the execution of revenue management processes such as pricing, contracting and incentive & rebate management.

