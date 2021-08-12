Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Acquires New Holdings in CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of CleanSpark by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 7,227 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CleanSpark during the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 77.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 158,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,616,000 after buying an additional 69,326 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in CleanSpark in the 1st quarter worth approximately $269,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in CleanSpark during the 1st quarter valued at $858,000. 21.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CLSK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised CleanSpark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Sunday, April 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of CleanSpark stock opened at $14.87 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $515.93 million, a P/E ratio of -28.60 and a beta of 5.08. CleanSpark, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.92 and a 12-month high of $42.60.

In other news, Director Larry Mcneill sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.31, for a total transaction of $69,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 157,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,722,101.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.01% of the company’s stock.

CleanSpark Company Profile

CleanSpark, Inc provides energy software and control technology solutions worldwide. It offers distributed energy systems that allow customers to design, engineer, communicate, and manage renewable energy generation, storage, and consumption; and microgrids, which comprise generation, energy storage, and smart distribution assets that serve a single or multiple loads connected to the utility grid and separate from the utility grid for commercial, industrial, defense, campus, and residential users.

