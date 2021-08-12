Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Acquires Shares of 1,166 Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Mattel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Mattel during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Mattel by 105.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mattel in the 1st quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mattel by 105.2% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 146,410 shares in the last quarter. 93.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Mattel stock opened at $22.24 on Thursday. Mattel, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.54 and a 1 year high of $23.31. The stock has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $885.39 million. Mattel had a return on equity of 89.86% and a net margin of 6.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MAT shares. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Mattel from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Mattel from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Mattel from $28.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Mattel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.10.

Mattel Profile

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

