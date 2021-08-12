Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $125,000 Stock Position in LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD) by 51.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in LifeMD were worth $125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in LifeMD in the first quarter worth $11,772,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in LifeMD during the 1st quarter valued at $5,616,000. Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in LifeMD during the first quarter valued at $5,216,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in LifeMD during the first quarter valued at about $2,515,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LifeMD in the first quarter worth about $2,453,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research cut their target price on LifeMD from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LifeMD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

NASDAQ:LFMD opened at $8.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $231.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.48. LifeMD, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.40 and a twelve month high of $33.02.

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $18.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.22 million. Equities analysts forecast that LifeMD, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Eric Harold Yecies acquired 11,100 shares of LifeMD stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.24 per share, with a total value of $102,564.00. Also, insider Corey Deutsch purchased 22,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.85 per share, for a total transaction of $199,470.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 71,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $629,845.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 44,351 shares of company stock worth $404,899 in the last 90 days. 35.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LifeMD Company Profile

LifeMD, Inc is a telehealth company, which engages in offering portfolio of direct-to-patient products and services. It combines virtual medical treatment with prescription medications and over-the-counter products. The firm’s network of licensed physicians offers telemedicine services and direct-to-consumer pharmacy to consumers across the United States.

