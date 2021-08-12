Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $165,000 Stock Holdings in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. reduced its holdings in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,026 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dropbox in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dropbox by 1,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dropbox in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Dropbox during the first quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Dropbox during the first quarter valued at $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.08% of the company’s stock.

DBX stock opened at $32.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.35. The company has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.90. Dropbox, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.66 and a twelve month high of $33.00.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $530.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.00 million. Dropbox had a positive return on equity of 74.30% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DBX. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Dropbox from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Dropbox from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dropbox from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Dropbox from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.20.

In other Dropbox news, President Timothy H. Young sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $305,212.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total value of $58,243.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 168,337 shares of company stock worth $4,947,902 over the last three months. 23.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.

