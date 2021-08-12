Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Invests $83,000 in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,223 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,647 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 6,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 40,643 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. 97.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Truist started coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide in a report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised Atlas Air Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Atlas Air Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.20.

Shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock opened at $73.35 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.22 and a 52 week high of $76.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.29.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.73. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $990.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.71 earnings per share. Atlas Air Worldwide’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the following segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The ACMI segment offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance services to customers. The Charter segment comprises planeload air cargo and passenger aircraft charters, including the U.S.

