Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Harrow Health had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 9.38%.

NASDAQ HROW opened at $9.08 on Thursday. Harrow Health has a 52 week low of $4.65 and a 52 week high of $11.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $241.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.74.

Get Harrow Health alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Harrow Health in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.25 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harrow Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Harrow Health from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

In related news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. bought 9,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.60 per share, for a total transaction of $69,965.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard L. Md Lindstrom sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $107,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,075,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 26,337 shares of company stock valued at $204,572 over the last three months. 16.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Harrow Health Company Profile

Harrow Health, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business; and Visionology, a membership-based online eye health and medication platform. The company also holds equity interests in Surface Ophthalmics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutics for ocular surface diseases; Melt Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary non-intravenous, sedation, and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings; and Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that engages in developing and commercializing drug products.

Featured Article: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Harrow Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harrow Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.