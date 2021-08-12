Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Harrow Health Inc. owns a portfolio of healthcare businesses, including an ophthalmology pharmaceutical compounding business, ImprimisRx. The company holds Eton Pharmaceuticals, Surface Pharmaceuticals, Melt Pharmaceuticals, Mayfield Pharmaceuticals and Radley Pharmaceuticals as subsidiaries. Harrow Health Inc., formerly known as Imprimis Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in San Diego, United States. “

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on HROW. B. Riley increased their price target on Harrow Health from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Harrow Health in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.25 price objective for the company.

Shares of HROW stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.08. 186,112 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,594. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 4.03. Harrow Health has a 1 year low of $4.65 and a 1 year high of $11.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.74. The stock has a market cap of $241.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.90.

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.15). Harrow Health had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 9.38%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Harrow Health will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard L. Md Lindstrom sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $107,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,075,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. bought 11,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.32 per share, for a total transaction of $93,699.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 26,337 shares of company stock worth $204,572 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Harrow Health by 3.0% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 38,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Harrow Health by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 94,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Harrow Health during the second quarter worth $34,000. PDT Partners LLC increased its stake in Harrow Health by 9.9% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 26,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Harrow Health by 4.2% during the first quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 65,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

Harrow Health, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business; and Visionology, a membership-based online eye health and medication platform. The company also holds equity interests in Surface Ophthalmics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutics for ocular surface diseases; Melt Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary non-intravenous, sedation, and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings; and Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that engages in developing and commercializing drug products.

